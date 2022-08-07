Jakarta (WAM)

The Indonesian Vice President, Dr. Kiahi Haji Marouf Amin, participated in some of the activities of the Muslim Council of Elders pavilion at the Islamic Book Fair in Indonesia. The Vice President of Indonesia delivered a speech at the scientific symposium: “Human aspects of Islamic Civilization”, in which Dr. Muhammad Quraish Shihab, a member of the Council of Muslim Elders, and the former Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Luqman Hakim Saifuddin, the former Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs, and Dr. Muhammad Muhammad Zain al-Majd, the former governor of West Nusa Tenggara, focused on how Islamic civilization contributed to promoting coexistence and spreading tolerance among humans.

Ma’ruf Amin praised the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, headed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, in promoting brotherhood and achieving peaceful coexistence, expressing his thanks to the Council’s branch in Indonesia for the kind invitation to participate in the symposium “Human aspects of Islamic Civilization.” The Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia commended the participation of the Council of Muslim Elders in the activities of this year’s Islamic Book Fair, which enriches the exhibition with valuable books from Al-Azhar scholars and the Islamic world, which are moderate in the curriculum, foremost of which are books and writings by His Eminence Al-Tayyib, expressing his wishes that the Council’s publications would contribute Muslim sages in immunizing the youth and the Islamic nation from extremist ideas, overcoming the phenomenon of Islamophobia, and promoting human fraternity, praising the book “The Imam, the Pope and the Difficult Path” that documents the journey of the Abu Dhabi Document of Human Fraternity.