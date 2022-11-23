Indonesia | The rains bring a new threat to the Javanese, who are still searching for victims of Monday’s earthquake

Aftershocks and forecast rains may cause more landslides.
Indonesian On Wednesday, Java was still searching for survivors and dead people after Monday afternoon’s earthquake.
The earthquake killed at least 268 people and injured more than a thousand. At least 58,000 were left homeless, while an estimated 22,000 houses were damaged.
The main earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6. The danger is not over, as as many as 145 aftershocks with a magnitude of 1.2–4.2 were counted on Tuesday. Even weaker earthquakes may lead to new landslides after the soil starts to move. In addition, the region has been promised heavy rains for the next few weeks, which is also apt to cause new landslides.
“We have rice and instant noodles, mineral water, but it’s not enough”, 23-year-old Mustafa About the village of Gasol, the news agency told AFP on Wednesday.
“We have no clothes, and we haven’t changed clothes for several days, so I’m looking for clothes in the ruins.”
Authorities have sent tents and other supplies to the area of Cianjur that was hit hardest by the earthquake, but everything still seems to be in short supply.
“My child has a fever and is not eating. There are a lot of children and old people here. The children need milk, diapers, food and medicine,” Yunisa Yuliani, 30, told AFP.
On Tuesday, Cianjur residents began burying their loved ones. The earthquake was Indonesia’s worst since the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 4,000 people in September 2018.
