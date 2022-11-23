Group A of the League is vibrant, with maximum tension, because, although millionaires took the advantage in the previous day of the home runs, nothing is written and anything can still happen: Santa Fe, Pereira and even Junior, with less option, will fight in the three remaining days to go to the final.

And this Wednesday will be a dramatic day. Millonarios, who took the advantage against Pereira and for that reason is the leader of the group, repeats the duel against the Matecana team, now visiting, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium (8:35 pm, Win +). The blue team, which started the group with doubts when tying the classic, recovered and with two victories it is at the top.

Millionaires recovers its essence

Millionaires begin to take flight, the one that identified him during almost the entire championship until he entered a dangerous pothole, from which he seems to be completely outside. Some players who were in a sporting downturn are also beginning to meet again, such as Andrés Gómez and Daniel Ruiz, who are fundamental pieces for the team of Alberto Gamero.

“We are trying to improve the aim. The three forwards have the confidence of all of us. We are looking for a team final, not looking for a scorer”, said Gamero after the previous victory.

The blue team once again challenges a Pereira who has made a great effort, a great campaign, and who wants to show that at home it is at a different price, after losing 2-0 at El Campín. In addition, the Matecaña team knows that this is the key game, because if they lose, the blues will be very difficult to reach.

Of course, there are two more teams, and they are alive, and there is Santa Fe, who on the previous date lost the leadership of the group by not being able to beat Junior from Barranquilla at home. Now at the Metropolitan Stadium (6:30 pm, Win TV +), it’s all or nothing for both.

