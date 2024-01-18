The Indonesian Navy sent this January 18 a warship transformed into hospital ship with the intention of offering humanitarian assistance to Gaza from Egypt.

The ship, Radjiman Wedyodiningrat-992, painted white and marked with red crosses on its outer deck, was fired this Thursday in a Jakarta port chaired by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto who is positioning himself as a possible winner of the February presidential elections.

Although (Indonesia) is not at war, we have the humanitarian responsibility and spirit of solidarity to help our brothers and sisters in Palestine

“Today, dear colleagues, We carry out our humanitarian obligations, transporting aid to our brothers and sisters in Palestine, Gazawho are suffering a great disaster, great suffering, and who have been subjected to repeated inhumane attacks,” Prabowo stressed in a speech.

The minister, who according to polls is heading as a possible replacement for President Joko Widodo starting with the February 14 elections, warned that the ship “will pass through a dangerous zone where war does not give up.”



“Even though (Indonesia) is not at war, we have the humanitarian responsibility and spirit of solidarity to help our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he added.

Cloud of smoke in central Gaza after the Israeli attacks on January 1, 2024.

According to a statement from the Indonesian Navy, the ship will travel from Jakarta to the Egyptian port city of Al Arish, where it will dock to send humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Egyptian Crescent. The trip will last a total of 52 days, including the time it will take for the ship to return to the Indonesian capital.



An Indonesian Navy spokesman who requested anonymity confirmed to EFE that The ship will reach Egypt through the Red Sea, has become a scene of conflict with attacks by Yemen's Houthi insurgents on ships sailing in the area, to which the US and the United Kingdom have responded with bombings.

The ship carries 16 crew members, including medical personnel, and carries, in addition to medicines, basic products donated by Indonesian citizens such as blankets, clothing, a tent, mineral water and baby care materials.

Months ago, Prabowo announced his intention to send the hospital ship, but was waiting for confirmation from Egypt before he could dock in its ports.

JUST IN 🇮🇩🇵🇸🇪🇬: Indonesian Navy @_TNIAL_ hospital ship KRI dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat (992) departed Jakarta for Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid for Palestinian people The ship departed with 214 people on board, including 36 security personnel from SF units https://t.co/SXTYXNn1T1 pic.twitter.com/Rnc9jfxUCX — JATOSINT (@Jatosint) January 18, 2024

Indonesia, a Muslim-majority Southeast Asian country, traditionally maintains a position aligned with Palestine and has been behind a hospital in Gaza since 2011 (Hospital Indonesia) that was accused by Israel of being used by Hamas as a cover for underground tunnels, which denied the Indonesian side.

In more than a hundred days of war after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, The death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks is 24,448 and the injured exceed 61,500among them many women and children under 12 years of age, according to the latest data from the Gazan health ministry, controlled by Hamas.

*With information from EFE

