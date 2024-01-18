Mafia and money laundering, maxi-blitz by the Financial Police in four regions. 15 arrests

Anti-mafia operation by the Catania Financial Police. More than 120 men have been engaged since the early hours of today in the provinces of Etna and Caltanissetta, but also outside Sicily: in Arezzo, Naples and Udine. Twenty-six suspects in the operation renamed “Oleandro”, 15 precautionary measures with accusations, for various reasons, of mafia-style criminal association, usury, extortion, drug trafficking and money laundering. The ordinance, carried out by the Fiamme Gialle, was issued by the investigating magistrate of Catania at the request of the district anti-mafia directorate.

READ ALSO: Pedretti, another post appears: “Go elsewhere, this is not the place for you”

Subscribe to the newsletter

