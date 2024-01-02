You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Evacuees have been relocated to safe facilities such as schools and military bases.
E.P.
In a recent development in Indonesia, the Lewotobi volcano has entered an eruptive phase, generating an impressive column of ash and smoke of approximately 1,500 meters.
This is the second eruption in less than two weeks, marking the volcano's highest activity in two decades. Located in the Flores Oriental district, East Nusa Tenggara province, the volcano has prompted authorities to take precautionary measures.
Approximately 1,200 residents have been displaced from their homes, with a particular focus on the evacuation of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, women, children and babies. These evacuees have been relocated to secure facilities such as schools, government offices and military bases.
Antara news agency has reported that authorities have also provided those affected with essential supplies such as water, food, masks and blankets.
Additionally, a warning has been issued to citizens to maintain a safe distance of two to three kilometers from the volcano's crater. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported due to the eruption. Notably, Lewotobi is one of 127 active volcanoes in Indonesia, a country known for its significant volcanic activity.
*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by Europa Press, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.
E.P.
