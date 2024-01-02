AGRIGENTO. 9 arrests were made inside the “Pasquale Di Lorenzo” prison in Agrigento where, in the afternoon, dozens of inmates started a revolt, threatening the prison officers with sticks, water and boiling oil to protest against the cold inside of the cells. The disputed charges are kidnapping, resistance and violence against a public official and aggravated damage. The raid to free the structure was carried out by the prison police while outside the police and carabinieri in riot gear cordoned off the prison ready to intervene in the cells.