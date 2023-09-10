After Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madnessthe return of Sam Raimi behind the camera for the MCU could be be right with Avengers: Secret Warsthe film that follows The Kang Dynasty will conclude the cycle of Multiverse Saga.

If the thing were to go through, it would be the first ensemble film on superheroes by the director of Evil Dead, given that between the historic first trilogy of Spider-Man and the second Doctor Strange his stories have always focused on a single character. Although the film about the Sorcerer Supreme has divided the opinions of fans, the name of the American director is still highly acclaimed for the original trilogy dedicated to the wall climber, still considered today one of the best and most authorial transpositions taken from comics.

Given the intention of the Marvel Studios wanting to change course, entrusting his new projects to directors with a certain experience, the idea of ​​wanting to entrust such an ambitious project to an author who has been able to make his stylistic signature recognized several times even in projects where he didn’t have total creative control like Doctor Strange himself, and the controversial Spider-Man 3. For now, however, it is only a rumor.

All that remains is to wait for further developments, once the ongoing strikes are over.