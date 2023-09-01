Indonesian Defense Ministry denies joint statement with US condemning China

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto denied that there was a joint statement with the United States condemning China, which was announced by the Pentagon. His words lead RIA News with a link to the Kompas portal.

The head of the department met with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, after which Washington issued a statement condemning the expansion of China’s influence in the South China Sea, allegedly on behalf of the two countries.

Subianto stressed that Indonesia and China have very good relations and mutual understanding.

“We also respect the United States, we are also friends with Russia. Perhaps we can even become a bridge between all countries,” the minister added.

Earlier it became known that US President Joe Biden is unlikely to take part in the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which will be held September 4-7 in Jakarta, Indonesia.