Donald Trump doesn’t have much to do with Fox News anymore. © IMAGO/Rich Graessle

Who will challenge Joe Biden? Donald Trump remains the Republican favorite. It is questionable whether he will take part in the second TV debate.

Washington, DC – He wasn’t there the first time. donald trump skipped the televised debate of Republican presidential candidates Aug. 23, which was broadcast by the right-wing news channel FoxNews was discharged. Trump gave the former Fox News moderator for this Tucker Carlson an interview that was broadcast at the same time on the online platform Twitter, which has since been renamed X – as a kind of competing event.

Trump will probably also boycott the second TV debate on Fox News

September 27 is in the USA the next televised debate on the agenda. Fox has already announced the names of those who will be moderators. Stuart Varney and Dana Perino will helm the show in Simi Valley, California. Varney has been with Fox Business since its inception over a decade ago, and Perino joined Fox 14 years ago, having previously left the George W. Bush administration.

Of course, Fox would also like to have Donald Trump on board this time, but it is not very likely that the former president will appear in the second TV debate. The 77-year-old has indicated several times that he will not be participating in future debates as the Republican presidential primary unfolds. Apparently is the displeasure with Fox News now too big for Trump.

Donald Trump remains the big favorite among Republicans

In the polls for the Republican primary, Trump is currently well ahead of his inner-party competition at the top. Although the many indictments of the past few weeks and months have done him some harm, he still has the majority of Republicans behind him. In fact, there hasn’t been such a lead in a Republican primary for more than 40 years.

The area codes of the republican begin January 15, 2024 in the state of Iowa. The primary winner will then become incumbent in the presidential election on November 5, 2024 Joe Biden challenge. The 80-year-old is applying for a second term. (cs)