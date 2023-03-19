Rodrigo Gonzalez He could not hide his annoyed face when the production of “Love and Fire” committed a technical failure in a recent program. Although the drivers tried to take this error with humor, Peluchín made several comments towards his team and even made a peculiar mention of the competition’s channel. ATVWell, let’s remember that a few days ago, on “Magaly TV, la firme”, the ‘Urraca’ workers had problems with the sound of the images.

Rodrigo González and Magaly Medina attacked their productions due to technical failures. Photo: LR File

What did Magaly Medina say to her production?

In a full broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm”, The host unleashed her fury against the production by having flaws in the pattern. “Concentrate, girl, concentrate, or you’re going to have to go to… (…) Can you drop the audio? Now it has no audio. It seems that I do a beginner’s program”she expressed annoyed.

What happened to Rodrigo González and his production team?

In a recent broadcast of “Love and Fire”, Rodrigo González asked his collaborators to broadcast images of the withering look that Gisela Valcárcel had given her reporters, but they did not arrive, causing the presenter to roll his eyes. “The one possessed is going to be you Rodrigo (laughs). Put Rodrigo’s possessed face on him,” Gigi said, laughing at her driving partner.

Given this, Teddy Bear he continued with the joke and reacted in a peculiar way. He would have even hinted at her former friend Magaly Medina after the failure she suffered in her program. “It already seems that you work at ATV (…) Yes, yes, well it’s ready, I love you adored companions, I love you, things happen, we are live”said the driver to his production.

Finally, the figure of Willax he warned his team “Are you ready yet? And since it’s not ready, you’ll see.” Immediately afterwards, the requested images appeared on the screen.

Rodrigo González assures that Gigi Miter is his only friend on television

Rodrigo González touched all the viewers by dedicating a nice message to Gigi Miter about the friendship that they have maintained for many years both on and off television. “I never separate from her,” the driver said at the beginning.

“Loyalty is even harder to find, which is why I will never part. The only true friend I have on TV (is Gigi Mitre)”He added hugging his partner while driving.