Let’s review the complete registration of the last Indie World, dated December 15, 2021, in which Nintendo unveiled the independent news coming to Nintendo Switch in the next months. In fact some of the games shown are available today, so you can go and buy them if you want: Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Timelie.

For the rest, a total of nineteen games were presented, coming from different publishers and developers. As always, Nintendo has been very attentive to the independent market, creating a varied and very interesting selection. Too bad for the lack of Hollow Knight: Silksong, but basically his presence was just an unconfirmed rumor.

Let’s read all the announcements in detail, as told by the press release provided by Nintendo itself:

Sea of ​​Stars by Sabotage Studio: This prequel to The Messenger tells the story of two Sons of the Solstice, a Lunar Nun and a Heliolama Dancer. Fans of classic RPGs with modern elements won’t want to miss out on this title’s moving and twist-rich story, its smooth and rewarding turn-based combat, and its freely navigable world. The game also includes music by Yasunori Mitsuda, the composer of the soundtracks for Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Sea of ​​Stars will be released on Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

Aliisha – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses from UNDERSCORE: Cooperation is key in this puzzle game to safely explore an abandoned temple. Whether you decide to take on the adventure solo or in two-player co-op, you will need to collaborate with the twins Aisha and Lisha, so that they exchange clues and activate devices that will allow you to enter the temple. Be warned though: the temple is filled with menacing monsters and treacherous traps, some of which can lead to different endings. The pressing music, combined with the exciting story, will accompany you on the journey to discover the secrets of the temple. Aliisha – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses will be released on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

Endling – Extinction is Forever from Herobeat Studios: As the last remaining fox mother, you must keep your three cubs alive and lead them to safety in a world destroyed by humanity. In this game, which combines elements of stealth, survival and adventure, you will travel through devastated environments to reach the only place on Earth where humans cannot harm you. The number of puppies that will survive this perilous journey is entirely up to you. Endling – Extinction is Forever will be released on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

Figment 2: Creed Valley by Bedtime Digital Games: Explore a rhythmic world set in the human mind in this puzzle musical adventure game. Nightmares are wreaking havoc everywhere in this sequel to the award-winning Figment – it’s up to you to put an end to their evil plans. Play solo or locally * with a friend, brandishing your trusty sword in immersive combat, manipulating environments to solve challenging puzzles and engaging in symphonic battles against menacing bosses. Figment 2: Creed Valley will arrive on Nintendo Switch in February 2022. A free demo will be made available today in Nintendo eShop.

Roll7’s OlliOlli World: Dive headlong into the throbbing world of Radlandia, meet colorful characters, perform grinds, tricks and airs, and meet the mystical skateboard gods on your way to Gnarvana. Blast your way through a fantasy and bizarre world, complete missions and challenges, and meet new characters on your journey. OlliOlli World will be released on Nintendo Switch on February 8, 2022. Pre-orders open today in Nintendo eShop.

Afterlove EP by Pikselnesia: the creative director of What Comes After and Coffee Talk presents an exciting story about love, mourning and music. Set in Jakarta, Indonesia, Afterlove EP centers on Rama, a young musician who struggles to compose after his girlfriend, Cinta, passes away. A blend of visual novel, rhythmic play and narrative adventure, Afterlove EP challenges you to complete a musical EP in order to fulfill a promise made to Cinta. There are multiple endings based on the choices you will make, as well as an original soundtrack signed by the Indonesian group The Alphalpha and an extraordinary art direction by Soyatu. Start over with Afterlove EP, out on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2022.

Loco Motive from Robust Games: Climb aboard the Reuss Express and investigate the suspicious death of Lady Unterwald in this hilarious single player point and click adventure. At different points in the story, you take on the role of an upstanding lawyer, an amateur detective and an undercover spy. In the course of the investigation, you will meet a cast of quirky characters completely voiced in English and solve tricky puzzles to prove your innocence. Find out the culprit and the motive that led him to commit the ladycide at Loco Motive, coming to Nintendo Switch in summer 2022.

WayForward’s River City Girls 2: WayForward returns with the sequel to the acclaimed fighting game River City Girls. There are new problems in River City, with even higher stakes, even more dangerous streets, and absolutely over the top humor. Take control of one of six available characters, which also include the mighty Kyoko and Misako. River City Girls 2 includes all new moves, enemies, areas and tools, without forgetting the various crossroads of the story and the original soundtrack by Megan McDuffee, author of the one of the first game. Get ready to fight solo or with a friend, online or locally. ** River City Girls 2 lands on Nintendo Switch in summer 2022.

Dungeon Munchies by maJAJa: are you peckish? Then this side-scrolling 2D action platformer should satisfy your appetite. With the help of Simmer, a necromancer chef, you will go hunting for monsters, then cooking and eating them! There are about 100 dishes that bestow various skills. Combine the ingredients to find the recipe that best suits your play style. With an eclectic cast of characters, a hilarious storyline and adorable pixel art, get ready to satiate your appetite in Dungeon Munchies, coming to Nintendo Switch today.

Let’s Play! Oink Games by Oink Games: A collection of board games from developer Oink Games is coming to Nintendo Switch. Take part in exciting and risky treasure hunts in Deep Sea Adventure. Become the majority shareholder in Startups. Unmask the “fake” artist without getting caught in A Fake Artist Goes to New York. Collect supplies with other astronauts to survive in Moon Adventure. The games are designed to be simple to understand, while retaining the feel of the original tabletop versions. All games can be played online ** and locally *, with friends near and far! Organize a game night with Let’s Play! Oink Games, available today on Nintendo Switch as a limited time exclusive!

OMORI from OMOCAT, LLC: Travel back and forth between two strange and lively worlds, each filled with unique friends and enemies, to unearth a forgotten past. You will discover a different story and turn-based combat system, enriched by the beautiful illustrations of the renowned artist OMOCAT, who also produced, wrote, directed and developed much of the game. OMORI will be released on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale by Team Chicory: A painting and adventure game focused on finding your place in the world, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is set in a world of coloring books, where you can draw on anything. Use your art skills to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends and change the world. Chicory, superstar artist and holder of the Brush, has disappeared, and with her all the colors of the world. It’s up to you, as Chicory’s number one fan, to pick up the Paintbrush and paint in its place. It will be hard work … but you can do it! Perhaps! Show off your artistic streak in Chicory: A Colorful Tale, available today on Nintendo Switch.

Timelie by Urnique Studio: Every second counts in Timelie, a puzzle-stealth adventure that lets you control time like a media player. Predict future events to plan your escape strategy from the past, surprise enemies and manipulate time on this journey in the company of a mysterious cat and little girl with precognitive power. Control the girl and the cat at the same time, synchronizing their movements and actions to complement each other, escape capture, distract enemies and finally escape the world you are trapped in. Lose yourself in the vibrant, abstract and surreal world of Timelie, available today along with a free demo.

In addition to the games mentioned above, the presentation also showed a short montage dedicated to various other indie titles coming soon to Nintendo Switch: Don’t Starve Together, Gerda: A Flame in Winter, GRIME, Behind the Frame: The Most Beautiful Landscape , Parkasaurus and Baby Storm.