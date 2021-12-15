The Government and the MILD (Ministry of Ecological Transition) to promote the spread of electric mobility has allocated 90 million euros, for the purchase and installation of small columns and infrastructure of charging for electric cars. The incentive provides for a capital contribution up to 40% of eligible expenditure.

80% of the funds are earmarked for interventions by businesses, with a total value of less than 375 thousand euros. For figures above this figure another is intended 10% while for the natural persons the remaining 10% remains (9 million).

Incentives for electric charging stations, how they work

State incentives for the installation of electric charging stations are available to the natural persons performing business activity, arts and professions, of companies, public and private entities that carry out a commercial activity. Any applicant can submit one one question.

The bonus for the charging stations is available to companies

Furthermore, those who benefit from the bonus must keep for at least 5 years the charging infrastructure. Otherwise the bonus is revoked.

Incentives for electric charging stations for companies

Businesses applying for the state bonus must operate and have the based in Italy, must be active and regularly registered in the Business register, with Inps and Inail registration and regular contribution position.

The incentive can also be requested by professions and individuals

In addition, they must not be in a difficult situation and cannot access the bonus if they are subjected to insolvency procedures or equivalent, if they are subjected to disqualification sanction o they are not up to date with the restitution of sums due for revocation of concessions.

Incentives for professional and private electric charging stations

Professionals who want to take advantage of the bonus for installing charging stations must have the following requirements.

present a turnover, in the last VAT return sent to the Revenue Agency, as resulting from line VE50, not less than the value of the recharging infrastructure for which the contribution referred to in this decree is requested. For professionals who apply the flat-rate scheme, the value of the charging infrastructure cannot exceed 20 thousand euros;

the aid identified as illegal or incompatible by the European Commission does not fall under the scope of the subjects who have received and, subsequently, not repaid or deposited in a blocked account;

they are up-to-date with the restitution of sums due in relation to provisions for the revocation of concessions;

are up to date with the payment of social security and welfare contributions;

are in compliance with tax obligations;

have not received or requested any other public contribution for the expenses covered by the contribution referred to in this decree.

How to recharge an electric car VIDEO

Incentives for eligible expenses columns

The expenses eligible to receive the incentive are related to thepurchase and toinstallation of charging infrastructures. The expenses must be incurred after the date of entry into force of the decree (22 October 2021) and may include the purchase and implementation of charging infrastructures, electrical systems, building works strictly necessary, the systems and devices for monitoring.

The maximum specific eligible costs are for:

wallbox with a single AC charging point from 7.4 kW to 22kW: 2,500 euros per single device;

columns with two AC charging points from 7.4 kW to 22kW: 8,000 euros for a single column

direct current up to 50 kW: 1000 euro / kW;

direct current over 50 kW: 50,000 euros for each column;

direct current over 100 kW: 75,000 euros per single column.

Incentives can be requested for the purchase and installation of charging stations

The incentive also includes the costs for the connection to the electricity grid as identified in the connection estimate issued by the network operator, within the maximum limit of 10% of the total admissible cost for the supply and installation of the recharging infrastructures.

DOCUMENTS incentives for electric charging stations

The disbursement of the contribution is carried out by Invitalia in a lump sum, after the submission by the beneficiaries of the request for disbursement, with attached the expense documentation inherent in the construction of the charging infrastructure.

The documentation to request the incentive for the installation of charging stations must contain:

copy of electronic invoices relating to the construction of the recharging infrastructure;

statements from the current account showing the payments related to the realization of the project; the payments of the expense certificates subject to the request for disbursement must be made through a current account in the name of the beneficiary and exclusively by means of bank transfers or SEPA Credit Transfer;

final report on the investment made, the related expenses incurred and the compliance of the technical specifications with the requirements of art. 6 of the decree;

declaration on the availability of the relevant authorizations for the construction of the recharging infrastructure and for the operation of the same.

Bonuses on electricity columns are allocated within 120 days of submitting the application

The Mite has 120 days to proceed with the disbursement of the incentives with separate measures and with reference to the chronological order of receipt of the applications.

