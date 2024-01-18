Edith Schippers, chairman of the Senate faction of the VVD, has tried to explain to members of her party in a letter why her group will vote for the much-discussed dispersal law. There is unrest in the party due to the choice of the Senate faction: party leader Dilan Yesilgöz is a fierce opponent of the law, which the House of Representatives faction initially voted against.
#Schippers #writes #letter #VVD #members #yesvote #distribution #law #calls #law #39necessary #feasible39
Tobacco | Yle: The professor made a request for an investigation of the ex-director of the tobacco company to the police
Jukka Ant-Wuorinen, who was in charge of tobacco company Amer, did not respond to Yle's request for an interview.Civil law...
Leave a Reply