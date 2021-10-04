The Masters 1000 kicks off on Thursday and will be orphaned of Bug 3 for the first time in 21 years. Apart from them, only Ljubicic, Del Potro and Thiem have won the trophy since then
Indian Wells is ready to welcome tennis again. After a year of hiatus due to a pandemic, the Californian Masters 1000 returns on an unusual date, October 7th. it will all be a little weirder in the California desert, starting with the main draw which will not see any of the Big 3. It is the first time in 21 years, since 2000, that the main draw of a 1000-point tournament sees simultaneously the absence of the three strongest players in the world. Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer have already declared their tennis 2021 concluded, while Novak Djokovic is still recovering from the shock of the Grand Slam that vanished in the last match and forfeited the tournament. It would not be strange if even the number 1 in the world, winner of 20 Slams like the two great rivals, decided to return directly to 2022, but the hopes of being able to see him at the Nitto Atp Finals in Turin are still on.
While on the one hand it makes a certain effect to think of an important tournament without any of the phenomena that have dominated tennis in the last twenty years, on the other hand it is already certain that this year Indian Wells will have a new name in its roll of honor: in the last 16 editions only on three occasions has it been a player from outside the restricted Big3 club to lift the trophy. In 2010 it happened to Ivan Ljubicic, current coach of Roger Federer, in 2018 and in 2019 instead, Juan Martin del Potro, now stopped for a couple of years with knee problems, and Dominic Thiem then entered the trophy. US Open champion but also absent this year due to an injury to his right wrist.
