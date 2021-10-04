Indian Wells is ready to welcome tennis again. After a year of hiatus due to a pandemic, the Californian Masters 1000 returns on an unusual date, October 7th. it will all be a little weirder in the California desert, starting with the main draw which will not see any of the Big 3. It is the first time in 21 years, since 2000, that the main draw of a 1000-point tournament sees simultaneously the absence of the three strongest players in the world. Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer have already declared their tennis 2021 concluded, while Novak Djokovic is still recovering from the shock of the Grand Slam that vanished in the last match and forfeited the tournament. It would not be strange if even the number 1 in the world, winner of 20 Slams like the two great rivals, decided to return directly to 2022, but the hopes of being able to see him at the Nitto Atp Finals in Turin are still on.