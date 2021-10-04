The commercial history of the DMC DeLorean it was diametrically opposed to the success that the car had a few years after its debut on the market. The sales flop was inversely proportional to the blazon achieved thanks to Back to the Future and it seems that now there is someone trying to ride that success. This is not the new DMC and the much talked about return of the iconic model but a small start-up, if we can call it that, which presented the RCD 1.21, a motor tricycle that takes the form and name of the DeLorean. But that’s not all: the creator of this unusual vehicle is a British man who claims to be the son of John DeLorean.

Whether this is true or not is not up to us to say. The biggest problem at the moment is the lawsuit filed by DMC, the current Texas-based company that owns the registration rights of the name and is involved in the sale and restoration of the original DMC-12s and which it plans to do. a car with the same name from scratch in the very near future. Ty DeLorean, which says it was conceived when his father was in Northern Ireland, builds this quirky Back to the Future-inspired car in southwest England. Based on the Reliant Rialto, the DMC 1.21 (the name refers to the 1.21 gigawatts of power needed by Doc and Marty to time travel doors) has gullwing doors with remote opening, a three-volume body and a false flux condenser inside. of the passenger compartment. To push it an 850 cc four-cylinder engine combined with an electric unit. There would also be a fully electric version in the pipeline.

During the debut of the British Motor Show car, DMC lawyers reportedly delivered a trademark copyright infringement complaint to Ty DeLorean. The battle in court seems inevitable, with the man who pretends to be the son of the visionary entrepreneur who died in 2005 who is not willing to give up: in fact, to the local media he would have claimed to be ready to win the case, stressing that with this idea, the DMC would not be never failed in the 1980s.