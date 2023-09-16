Debut in India for the MotoGP

After the excitement of Misano, the MotoGP world championship begins its eastern journey with something new, the stage in India on the Buddh International Circuit which has already hosted F1 in the recent past. It will be important for the teams and drivers to work to find the best possible set-up and in this regard the free practices on Friday will be extra-large for all classes. MotoGP, for example, will have 160 minutes of track time, 70 in the morning’s FP1 and 90 in the Ps which will define the top-10 of riders directly qualified for Q2.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always he will guarantee live written coverage of all MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 Qualifications, the big news of Sprint which will have a race distance halved by awarding points to the first nine drivers classified at the finish line and the races on Sunday. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the circuit.

GP India 2023, the session program and TV times

Friday 22 September

06:00-06:50 Moto3, PL1

07:05-08:00 Moto2, PL1

08:15-09:25 MotoGP, P1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.15am-11.05am Moto3, PL2

11.20am-12.15pm Moto2, PL2

12.30-14.00 MotoGP, Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 23 September

05:40-06:10 Moto3, PL3

06:25-06:55 Moto2, PL3

07:10-07:40 MotoGP, P2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

07:50-08:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

08:15-08:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

09:50-10:05 Moto3, Q1

10:15-10:30 Moto3, Q2

10.45-11.00 Moto2, Q1

11:10-11:25 Moto2, Q2

12:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Sunday 24 September

07.40-07.50 MotoGP, Warm-Up

09:00 Moto3, Race (live TV on TV8)

10.15am Moto2, Race (live on TV8)

12:00 MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Features of the Buddh International Circuit

Route: 4.96 km

Curves: 14, 9 right, 5 left

Width: 12m

Longest straight: 1,006m

The situation in the world rankings

In MotoGP Jorge Martin, after his double in Misano, moved to 36 points Francesco Bagnaia, stoic to resist and take home two precious third places so as not to lose too much ground after the fall in Barcelona. In Moto2, Pedro Acosta perhaps gave the championship a definitive boost with his success in Riviera and now has a 34 point margin over Tony Arbolino. Moto3, on the other hand, is wide open. Daniel Holgado, in crisis in recent outings, has a 4 point margin over Ayumu Sasaki, 12 over Jaume Masia, 17 over Deniz Oncu, 21 over David Alonso and 29 over Ivan Ortolà.