The move comes after the World Meteorological Organization announced last week the return of the frightening turbulent weather phenomenon, known as the “El Nino phenomenon”, which occurs naturally every few years, as it is likely to lead to increased heat waves, droughts and floods.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Indian government is currently discussing a plan to ban the export of all types of non-Basmati rice, according to informed sources.

German news agency DPA reported that the authorities want to avoid the risk of further inflation ahead of the elections.

The export ban is expected to affect about 80 percent of India’s rice exports.

This move may lower rice prices in India, but it risks raising global prices even further.

Rice is a staple food for about half of the world’s population, with Asia consuming about 90 percent of the global supply.