SSerious allegation against French national soccer player Wissam Ben Yedder: Against Kevin Volland’s fellow striker at Ligue 1 top club AS Monaco, a complaint of rape was filed, as the public prosecutor’s office in Nice announced on Thursday.

Prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme told AFP that “there are two charges of rape and two victims, directed against two people,” including Wissam Ben Yedder. These are incidents from last Monday that happened in Beausoleil.

“The identity of the second target is unknown,” Bonhomme said. The criminal police in Nice had been turned on, the prosecutor explained.

According to France Info, which first reported the ads, two women, aged 19 and 20, accused Wissam Ben Yedder and his younger brother of “forcing sexual acts” on them after a night out together.

AS Monaco said they have “taken note of the information released today about Wissam Ben Yedder” but are not making any comments due to the ongoing process.

32-year-old Ben Yedder made his debut for the France national team in early 2018. The Monaco captain scored three goals in 19 international matches. In the 2019/20 season, Ben Yedder was Ligue 1’s top scorer.