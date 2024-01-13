India announced today, Saturday, the extension of its decision on restrictions on wheat exports.

Indian Food Minister Piyush Goyal stated that his country will not lift restrictions on exports of wheat, rice, sugar and onions, in order to increase domestic prices.

India is the second largest producer and consumer of wheat in the world.

Goyal added that his country has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat and that it will refrain from importing wheat because local supplies are sufficient to meet local demand and do not need to be supplemented.

The minister told reporters in New Delhi that India has no plan to import wheat from Russia.

He explained that his country would sell more wheat on the open market to control local prices.

India had placed restrictions on the export of wheat due to the crisis caused by the decline in exports of this material from Ukraine and Russia, which are two of the largest wheat producing and exporting countries.