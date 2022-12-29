New Delhi (AFP)

India intends to bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, and will work hard to promote its file during the International Olympic Committee meeting next year, according to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is seeking to cement India’s position as a global sporting power, and has invested heavily in domestic infrastructure.

And in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Modi’s hometown, which will be the Indian city nominated to host the Summer Olympics, there is the largest stadium in the world, which opened in 2020 and was named after the Prime Minister.

Sports Minister Thakur told The Times of India that it is the “right time” for his country to host the largest sporting event in the world, revealing a roadmap that defines Ahmedabad’s path to hosting the Games, which will be presented at the International Olympic Committee meeting next September in Mumbai with full government support.

The International Olympic Committee decided on the identity of the cities that will host the next three editions of the Summer Olympic Games, which are Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane, respectively.

And if India’s file succeeds, it will become the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China. India previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, but the event was marred by accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

Several other countries announced their intention to bid to host the 2036 Olympics, such as Indonesia, South Korea and Qatar.