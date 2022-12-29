Last December 13th Andreas Seidl communicated his own farewell to McLaren, where he left his role as team principal, to accept the challenge of becoming CEO of Sauber in the transition to Audi, which will arrive in 2026. The timing of the decision was more unexpected than the destination, given that the German manager had collaborated with Volkswagen in the endurance championship. However, McLaren did not find itself unprepared and decided to promote Andrea Stella to the role of team principal, and the 51-year-old from Orvieto will therefore be the first manager of the historic British team of Italian origin.

Zak BrownCEO McLaren Racing, is convinced that the team will not be affected by the change at the top of the wall: “I don’t think we will miss anything. Teams rely heavily on teamwork and must be stronger than individuals. I think Andrea has enormous experience and, in a sense, he was already leading the team, as he was the one who managed the team on the race weekends. I think he will do a great job, he is well respected by the riders and he is very practical and very technical“. In the interview given to RacingNews365Brown also tackled the burning topic of Seidl’s farewell, who preferred the Sauber-Audi project to the McLaren one: “He initially informed me ahead of 2026, but I don’t think our current situation is the cause of his decision. It didn’t depend on McLaren, I think it was more a matter of opportunity. He had ambitions of becoming CEO and this opportunity was not currently available at McLaren.”concluded the American CEO.