Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of the electric car company Tesla and the new owner of the social network Twitter, sent a message to the workers of the latter calling for them to “commit to a delicate job or quit.” The announcement comes a day after reporting that his subscription service, which will check accounts for $8 a month, will be delayed until the end of November.

Musk’s arrival at the company’s management has brought a lot of pressure to the workers, as the billionaire has not hidden his desire to reduce the organization’s payroll, which stands at at least 7,500 employees, to at least half.

On November 16, Musk issued a new warning to workers, either stay committed to the organization or just leave.

Through a message, which the Reuters news agency maintains could be verified, the billionaire gave employees a deadline until November 17 to continue in the company. Musk asked for a commitment to “continue working for the social network during long and high-intensity hours” or they could simply choose to leave “with a severance pay equivalent to three months,” the text reads in part, according to Reuters.

The now owner, after a negotiation of 44,000 million dollars, indicated that not responding to the message “I want to be part of the new Twitter” will be considered as a resignation.

After his arrival at the organization, in addition to the dismissal of the members of the board of directors, Musk has expressed his opposition to teleworking, implemented by the organization during the pandemic.

New verification is delayed until November 29

But the days on Twitter for Musk have not been rosy. Among his ideas, aimed at making the company more profitable, the establishment of the subscription service for blue checks, also known as verified accounts, will be relaunched on November 29.

For Musk, the change is “a minor delay from his initial tentative schedule.”

“The re-release of ‘Blue Verified’ for November 29 is to make sure it’s rock solid,” Musk said in a tweet.

The blue check mark, prior to Musk’s arrival, was reserved for verified accounts of politicians, celebrities, journalists and other public figures.

Musk has indicated that the subscription service will be open to anyone willing to pay, to help Twitter increase revenue.

This entire situation with Twitter comes amid a lawsuit against Musk, following a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta, in which he hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla’s board of directors to dictate the terms of the package. for 56,000 million dollars established in 2017

With Reuters and local media