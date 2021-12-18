Datafolha poll shows that 60% of respondents never trust President Jair Bolsonaro, a record in his term that reaches the end of the third year. The percentage that answered that they trust is sometimes 26% and that of those who said they always trust, 13%. Technically, the indices are tied with the previous survey, released in September, but point to an ascending curve for distrust.

According to the survey, those who earn up to two minimum wages (66%), people from the Northeast (68%) and those who disapprove of his government are suspicious of Bolsonaro. Those who receive between five and ten minimums and the richest trust more. Residents of the North/Midwest regions, where there is greater government approval, also believe more (16%).

In 2019, at the beginning of the mandate, the level of mistrust was already high: 44% never trusted, while 36% partially and 19% believed.

The survey was carried out with 3,666 people aged 16 and over in 191 cities between the 13th and 16th of December. The margin of error is plus or minus two points. (Team AE)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?