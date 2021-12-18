The Suzuki rider has not won a single race in 2021, winning only six podiums in the path that led him to close the World Championship in third place, 70 points behind the champion Fabio Quartararo.

Mir was hampered by the little development made on the 2021 GSX-RR compared to the previous year’s bike, the one with which he was crowned world champion.

Speaking of his 2021 season, Mir insisted that he had done everything he could with his Suzuki and that he would not be able to do more this year.

“It’s true that I didn’t win, but what no one can say is that he didn’t get 100% off the bike,” said Joan Mir. “This is clear, but also that inside of me I am very disappointed”.

“But I’ll sleep well, because all year I couldn’t have done better. If they believe me, that’s fine with me. If someone says I made the worst title defense in history, good for him. But they should live in certain situations. to understand them and learn a little more before making these comments. I don’t give a damn about those people, honestly. “

Davide Brivio, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Suzuki’s season was conditioned by internal changes after the departure of Davide Brivio, who had been its team manager since the brand’s return to MotoGP.

The House of Hamamatsu has chosen not to recruit a replacement for Brivio and has distributed its tasks among the figures already present in the box, even if the team has lost some of the unity that had characterized it up to that point. moment.

However, Mir believes Suzuki will be able to build a stronger future thanks to the lessons learned this season.

“If you have a champion on your team, it’s also difficult to manage,” he said. “All this pressure that I have put on myself throughout the season has been enormous.”

“Also, I think that with this situation we have experienced this year we will be stronger in the future, because we have learned a lot about how difficult it is to win in MotoGP.”

“It is not enough to do what you have to do, you have to do more to win the title. And not just the driver, all the people in the team”, concluded the Majorcan.