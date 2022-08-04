After the very tough defeat at home against Sarmiento de Junín, River Plate must recover quickly in the domestic competition of the 2022 Professional League so as not to be so far from the top lot, when next Sunday they visit Independiente, who thrashed Colón in Santa Fe and now has a new DT.
Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting classic of Argentine soccer. Don’t miss the great preview.
Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022
Schedule: 5:30 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 10:30 p.m. (Spain), 3:30 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: Libertadores de America Stadium, Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Referee: fernando rapallini
The match will be broadcast on TNT SPORTSand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River: Franco Armani; Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Diaz, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Santiago Simón, Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De La Cruz; Lucas Beltran.
Independent: With the recent arrival of Julio Falcioni at the head of the technical direction, it is unknown how Independiente will form, although it is known that he will use the 4-4-2 or 5-3-2 scheme.
