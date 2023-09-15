This Saturday, September 16, Day 12 of the Final Tournament begins. Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia. However, the current champion Millionaires comes into action until next Monday, September 18 when you visit the Independent Medellin in it Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
Just this Thursday the 14th, The Mighty of the Mountain will face the Sports Tolima in it Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium. Prior to that, the DIM defeated National Athletic by the minimum reaching the fourth step with 19 points.
In addition, The Blue Ballet plays this Friday, September 15 against Atlético Bucaramangawhile in their last match they were defeated 2-4 by Independent Santa Fe in El Campin. The Ambassadors They are thirteenths and twelve units.
When? Monday, September 18
Place: Medellin Colombia
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Schedule: 7:50 p.m.
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
More news about Colombian football
For the visit against Sports Tolima, David Loaiza and Luis Manuel Orejuela They will be low. The midfielder was not called up for the classic and now he is not there either, all for a personal matter, without giving public details. In the case of the defender, he played 58 minutes in the classic, but now he will not be there without having been given information about it. Apparently it would be due to a technical decision and the tight schedule that the team has, since the idea is to have it at 100 percent.
Goalie: José Chunga
Defenses: Joaquín Varela, José Ortiz, Leyser Chaverra, Edwin Cetre
Midfielders: Jaime Alvarado, Daniel Torres, León Muñiz
Forwards: Daniel Londoño, Deiner Quiñónez, Luciano Pons
Substitutes: Yulián Gómez, Diego Moreno, Andrés Ibargüen, Anderson Plata, Víctor Moreno, Yimy Gómez, Andrés Ricaurte, Jonathan Marulanda
Despite being the current champion and having won his place in the Libertadores Cup of the next edition, the head of the project could leave, since the technician Alberto Gamero is on the radar of a team from the Second Division of Spain, probably the Royal Zaragozain addition to another of the Liga MX from Mexico.
Because of that, The Blue Ballet It focuses on renewing the helmsman’s contract as soon as possible, but in case the situation becomes complex, there would already be someone chosen to assume the technical direction.
Various rumors indicate that Millionaires would be interested in Alejandro Restrepo for the next season, being the first candidate to direct the Albiazules. The possible choice would be because he was in charge of leading the Deportivo Pereira to the title of the Betplay League 2022-23 and to guide him to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023. The Antioquian would have rejected offers of Cali America and Independent Medellin for the second half of 2023, but given the possibility that Pereira does not advance to an international tournament next year, it would not completely close the door to being the new helmsman of the Millos.
Goalie: Juan Moreno
Defenses: Pablo Vargas, Andrés Llinas, Omar Bertel, Sander Navarro
Midfielders: Daniel Giraldo, David Silva, Daniel Cataño
Forwards: Jader Valencia, Edgar Guerra, Leo Castro
Substitutes: Jorge Arias, Juan Pereira, Larry Vásquez, Fernando Uribe, Beckham Castro, Jonathan González, Neyser Villarreal
Independiente Medellín 1-0 Millionaires
