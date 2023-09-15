EFirst victory, but continued excitement about Jürgen Klinsmann in South Korea: The former national coach is criticized because he recently asked an opposing player for his jersey. “It was for the physiotherapist of my son’s team in Los Angeles,” explained Klinsmann: “But to be honest, I don’t understand why this should be a reason to criticize anything.”

Before the first win in the sixth game with South Korea against Saudi Arabia, Klinsmann and Co. had played 0-0 in Wales the previous week. The 59-year-old is then said to have approached Wales captain Aaron Ramsey to ask for his jersey. Klinsmann also complained about hostility towards his own son, who had “received critical comments on Instagram,” “which is absolutely stupid,” he said.

“Because you wanted it that way”

After the Saudi Arabia game in Newcastle, Klinsmann had actually wanted to stay in Europe to watch his South Korean players play, but changed his plans. When asked about the reason for this about-face, the former striker told reporters in Seoul: “Because you wanted it that way.”

In addition, the South Korean Football Association KFA asked “if it is possible to come with the rest of the team to see you, so I changed my plans and will watch two games, no problem,” Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann took over the South Korean selection in March of this year. He lost two of six games, drew three times and now celebrated a 1-0 win against Saudi Arabia thanks to Gue-sung Cho’s goal. In January, Klinsmann and his team will be challenged at the Asian Championships in Qatar.