Presidential elections | The presidential candidates discuss issues related to young people and working life, live broadcast in progress

HS will show the discussion event organized by Akava live.

Presidential candidates will discuss, among other things, the well-being of young people and issues related to working life today, Tuesday, at a discussion event organized by Akava, the labor market center organization for those with higher education.

HS will show the discussion session starting at 10 a.m. live.

The presidential candidates will participate in the event Mika Aaltola, Lee Andersson (left), Pekka Haavisto (green), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Harry Harkimo (Business Now), Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (cook).