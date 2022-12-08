Right now we’re in the amazing era of roguelike card games, and if you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon yet, there’s no better way to start than with a masterpiece in this new genre. enrollment “That’s if you don’t mind having your life hang by a thread while you try.”

enrollment is the third title in the short but acclaimed career of the studio Daniel Mullins Games, a small group of developers that focuses on telling horror stories in the most original, strange and interesting way you will find in a long time. A duel between programmers against the devil himself, a murder to be prevented between the most famous protagonists of video games, the bloody fight for our lives in which the only ally is our deck of cards; Daniel Mullins Games’ installments always deviate from the norm in the best way, with a love for video games that is felt both in their mechanics and in their stories.

But, as a general rule and for narrative reasons, very little is explained to us as we embark on these unique adventures, so, taking advantage of the launch of enrollment on Nintendo Switch this past December 1, here you can read a few tips that will help you navigate these dark waters.

Open your eyes very wide when playing Incryption

It seems obvious, but then again, this game is not going to lead you by the hand at all, which means that not everything is in plain sight. The premise makes us understand that we are sequestered inside a small cabin, and this is because, in addition to a roguelike card game, enrollment it is an escape room at times; That means that, like all games of this type, puzzles require you to be extremely detailed with everything in your environment. Some answers you will find in the most unexpected places, despite the fact that it is such a small space.

Don’t be fooled by the attack points in Incryption

Every card in this game has a certain number of attack points, including zero, but also has a number of sacrifices in relation to it. That means that in order to place a card on the board, you must sacrifice one or more other cards among those already there, but of course, the more powerful a card is, the more sacrifices you have to make in order to use it, and that is something that is difficult while the enemy attacks and destroys the ones you have on the board.

A card that requires three sacrifices can stay in your hand for a long time, so it is important to always take into account the number that each one requires when choosing them, and create your strategy based on it.

Don’t break your line of defense

Another problem that comes with sacrificing your cards in enrollment is that these are your only shield, so each free space you leave is a way through which your enemy can attack you directly; an empty space in front of an enemy card with good attack is all you need to lose very quickly. Try to avoid this at all costs, even a card with zero attack points is better than nothing.

Beware of the air stamp

Cards that have an air seal are great because they attack your opponent directly no matter what line of defense your opponent has on the board, but they can’t attack other cards, so they are left at the mercy of their attacks. Each label has its pros and cons along with its attributes, you should not be seduced by its benefits.

Campfires are not always good

Within the game created by the game master, from time to time you will find a group of hungry survivors who assure you that the campfire will improve an attribute of one of your cards, which is true, but there is always the risk that you lose it to the desperation to satisfy their stomachs.

It’s a worthwhile risk, as it helps a lot in future fights, but it’s best to choose cards that don’t hurt to lose, or risk up to two times per game.

Buy skins

From time to time you will have the opportunity to buy skins, or rather cards with pictures of animal skins. They do not have attributes or seals, but they do have a couple of important benefits: In battle, you can use them as a shield against an enemy card without having to make a sacrifice, while outside of it you can later exchange them for one or more cards between a good selection of these.

Sorry… but you’re going to die.

Yes, I know that the idea of ​​this article is to help you survive, but sometimes we have to work our ass off to achieve success; at least as far as this game is concerned. The truth is that being kidnapped by a lunatic murderer is not something that everyone can get out of alive, and, although we are the protagonists, we are not the exception. The good news is that dying opens doors for us in enrollment —not literally, sorry!—, so don’t feel bad if it happens, it’s part of the mechanics of this great game.

Enjoy Incryption to the fullest!

Despite the horror theme and its enigmatic story, Incryption is a highly addictive title, with mechanics that entertain you for hours. But not only that: within the world of collectible card video games, it is in fact one of the least complex, so it is a good starting point for those who want to learn how to play; as long as you remember not to let your guard down in front of your kidnapper, of course.

Did the tips help you? Do not forget to tell us in the comments.