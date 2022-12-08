As in every derby, even the German one for the place in Haas arouses reactions and controversies. The fight between the compatriots Nico Hulkenberg and Mick Schumacher in fact, the last available seat in the 2023 F1 went to the expert driver, a former Renault and Racing Point/Aston Martin reserve for years. A decision that has divided observers and fans: the crux seems not so much the renunciation of Mick, as the choice of Nico, a driver who has never stolen his eye and comes from three years of inactivity.

Although Schumacher did not perform as expected, especially in his second year, Romain Grosjean criticized the choice of Haas, his team from 2016 to 2020: “It’s not the decision I would have made. Schumacher finished the season well and there was no reason to change that, evidently the team simply wanted another driver. Hülkenberg is a very talented driver, who has shown great pace in the past. Let’s see what he can do at Haas, but I repeat that this is not the decision I would have made“.

It must be said that, unlike what a fan or an external observer might do, Haas is a company, and must think like a company. Schumacher certainly has more potential than Hülkenberg, but he has also shown shortcomings over the race weekends which have led him to the block in very costly crashes for the team. Which for next year he therefore wanted to “make sure” with an experienced rider. Perhaps the best of the realistic alternatives on the table.