Inclusion plans to increase the list of occupations that can be hired abroad in 2025

The Ministry of Inclusion intends to start a new round of negotiations in 2025 to expand the range of professions for which Spanish companies can hire workers abroad, as announced by Elma Saiz this Thursday at a press conference. Minister Elma Saiz will once again open the melon of modifying the catalog of occupations that are difficult to cover – the mechanism that marks which jobs can be hired at source, currently very limited – with the aim of trying to recruit foreign employees in sectors whose vacancies are more complicated to fill, despite the reluctance that is usually found among unions.

The minister has defended the plans to expand the professions included in said catalog with the aim of “responding to the reality of the labor market”, through a measure that also increases the legal means of immigration to Spain. Aware of the debate that usually entails his portfolio’s attempts to facilitate the hiring of foreign employees in certain sectors, which in previous legislatures aroused criticism from the unions and the Ministry of Labor, Saiz has stressed that he will address the modification from the labor commission tripartite to and will respond “from the rigor of the data.”

“The labor integration of foreigners is a priority issue that we will address through two closely connected lines of work: one, the expansion of the catalog of occupations that are difficult to cover, a task that I will personally assume by identifying labor sectors objectively. and another, the labor mobility strategy,” said the minister.

Without going into detail about the sectors in which its portfolio seeks to give the green light to hiring abroad, the Ministry is working on analyzing the situation of the labor market to prepare a specific proposal to present to the social agents and ministries involved. throughout 2025. “We have to talk a lot with unions and employers. People who come from outside can help us fill those vacancies in sectors where they are needed,” he noted. While companies maintain that in Spain there is a problem of vacancies in certain sectors, the Minister of Labor Yolanda Díaz has defended on several occasions that this is false, so it is expected that the Inclusion proposal will generate debate between both ministries.

During the press conference, which sought to take stock of last year and outline the main objectives for the new year, Inclusion also announced the promotion of a return plan for emigrants abroad who wish to return to Spain that will include “the creation of offices of return in the countries with the most Spanish residents.” Another pending issue is the approval of the Multicultural Integration and Coexistence Plan, announced last year by Pedro Sánchez. Saiz has announced its activation after Easter, “after collecting contributions from other ministries, autonomous communities and third sector entities.”

His portfolio finalizes an instruction to prevent foreign citizens with residence cards affected by DANA from losing their papers for reasons derived from the flood. Although initially the Ministry’s intention was to also reach people who live and work in the damaged areas in an irregular situation, such as domestic workers and day laborers, the initiative has fallen from the draft proposals after the opinion of the State Attorney’s Office and consultation of the measure with other ministries.

“We are not ruling out anything,” said the head of Migration regarding whether her portfolio considers the regularization of these specific people lost or continues in the attempt to move it forward but, she clarifies, they have to approach it from “legal rigor and legal certainty.” .

The social movement Regularization has been demanding for years an extraordinary regularization of migrants without papers in Spain. The bill that reached Congress thanks to the collection of hundreds of thousands of signatures is still waiting in Parliament. Although Elma Saiz welcomes the debate on this parliamentary initiative, her ministry does not prioritize this route to grant residency to those who need it, but instead defends doing it in a more individualized way, through roots, because it considers that It is an option that provides greater stability and legal security.

Another of the issues that will mark this year will be, once again, the attempt to distribute migrant minors between autonomous communities. After the principle of agreement reached in the meeting held this Thursday between the Canary Islands president, Fernando Clavijo, and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres – who intends to promote a proposal for a timely distribution of foreign minors from the Canary Islands by decree -, the The head of Immigration has insisted that the best solution for these kids is the reform of article 35 of the Immigration Law. Saiz has wondered why the Canary Islands leader rebukes the central Executive with “more forcefulness” and not the Popular Party, which refuses to approve the regulatory modification despite the fact that the party co-governs in the Canary Islands. “Perhaps the PP refuses to support it because of the skin color of these minors,” said the minister, who compares her refusal to distribute the minors who arrived in the Canary Islands with her willingness to receive Ukrainian children and adolescents after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.