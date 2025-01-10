The great Spanish fashion platform returns for another edition to present the proposals of national designers. The 81st edition of MBFWMadrid will be held from February 19 to 23once again, under the organization of Ifema Madrid. A new edition in which it seeks to reaffirm itself as a reference for Spanish design, uniting big names and emerging talents in an event that “looks to the future without losing sight of its roots to create an unforgettable event”, as explained by the organization. .

This new edition of parades, which also celebrates 40 years of experiencearrives with the return to the catwalk of prominent designers, established names and new bets that will set the trends for the next season. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, hand in hand with its Fashion Committeehas carefully selected a program of shows that mix elegance, delicacy, and sophistication in the designs, which will define the collections of designers such as Baro Lucas, Menchen Tomas, Álex Rivière, JNORIGamong an important cast.

Big names in fashion

The parade calendar will start on Thursday, February 20, at Ifema with Baro Lucas. will follow Yolancris, Mans, Pedro Del Hierro or Menchen Tomas. To finish with Alex Riviereone of the most media bets; and with Clear Couturewhich will propose haute couture designs that explore the richness of volumes and silhouettes.

On Friday, February 21, it will be the turn of Simorra, Isabel Sanchis, Hannibal Laguna and Ynésuelves. To finish with Custo Barcelona, ​​Pablo Errozy Malne. While on Saturday they will be Paloma Suárez, Odette Álvarez, Fely Campo, Lola Casademunt By Maite, Angel Schlesser to end with the debut of JNORIG and it will be Agatha Ruiz De La Prada the one in charge of putting the finishing touch to the days of established designers.









The poster for the 81st edition of MBFWMadrid





Awards for new talents and surprises

Sunday’s day will, as always, be dedicated to emerging designers. With names like Rtama and Studio Cumbre, Odis and Aleixandri Studio either PAT Equilux and Alineo Studioamong others. David Mosstogether with the international guest brand that will be revealed soon, will put the finishing touch to the calendar with a collection that promises to surprise and excite. In parallel, the prize will be awarded Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talentwhich recognizes the most outstanding emerging talent of this edition, celebrating the creativity and innovation that define the future of fashion.