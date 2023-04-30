South of Lisbon, a dispute among carrier pigeon fanciers has gotten completely out of hand. Four people die and the police find a gun at the scene. What led to the altercation is still unclear.

BFour people have been killed in Portugal as a dispute between carrier pigeon breeders escalated. The incident happened on Sunday in Setúbal, south of the capital Lisbon, the country’s media reported, citing investigators. A gun was found at the scene, and the original attacker was also among the dead.

According to initial investigations, a violent argument broke out among a group of carrier pigeon breeders aged between 40 and 60, the media reported. What exactly it was about is still unclear.