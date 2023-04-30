Ten people were killed and two others injured in an armed attack that occurred on Saturday night in the coastal city of Guayaquil, The State Attorney General’s Office reported this Sunday.

On its Twitter account, the Public Ministry reported that it had opened, ex officio, a preliminary investigation “for the murder of 10 people, after an armed attack, which took place this Saturday night on Gómez Rendón and 14 streets, southwest of

Guayaquil”.

He noted that, with the support of the Police, he raised several signs at the scene, including a firearm (rifle type) and another 9-millimeter, among other evidence. “Operations are being carried out to locate the alleged perpetrators of the attack, without there being any detainees,” said the Prosecutor’s Office, while the Police have offered to provide more details about the event in the next few hours.

This is the second violent act on the Ecuadorian coast this month, after the one that occurred on April 11, when an armed group opened fire on fishermen who were doing their usual work in a port in Esmeraldas, leaving nine dead.

wave of violence

The government of the conservative president William Lasso It has begun to consider the latest actions perpetrated by organized crime, such as the massacre in Esmeraldas, as terrorism.

According to the authoritiesthis attack was supposedly produced by a confrontation between criminal gangss for control of the place, and in retaliation for the fishermen’s decision to accept extortion from the rival gang to provide them with security in exchange for money.

In addition, Last Thursday there was an ambush of a military transport by armed men where two people died, including an Ecuadorian Navy officer, supposedly as a result of the anti-drug operations carried out in the Posorja port terminal.

These actions are particularly concentrated in the coastal areas of the country where Ecuador has gained weight in international drug trafficking routes to carry large amounts of cocaine to North America and Europe from its ports, especially Guayaquil.

The wave of violence has unleashed deep concern among the population that for the past two years has seen news of murders proliferate that resonate daily in the media and that, according to analysts, seems to have exceeded the control of law enforcement.

Terrorism

Last Friday, the Ecuadorian Defense MinisterLuis Lara, assured that the Armed Forces have reinforced their operations after the State and Public Security Council (Cosepe) declared terrorism a threat to the country and recommended the use of lethal weapons against organized crime.

Lara explained that military operations have been intensified “in the most conflictive areas of the national territory to combat and eradicate criminal groups and their allies that commit terrorist attacks and massacres, complying with the protocols and regulations of international law and current legal provisions.” .

“You can be sure that in actions against terrorist acts we will not hesitate to put into practice all the capacity, experience and professionalism of our soldiers. It is time to say enough to criminals and their allies,” Lara said.

Lara considered that the objective of these criminal groups “is not only to maintain their shady businesses, but to undermine the foundations of democracy and the rule of law, with the complicity of political and economic interests.”

Likewise, the minister stressed that the actions of organized crime, considered as terrorism by the Ecuadorian government, “include not only those who promote them, but also those who execute them and their accomplices who are in charge of protecting them and laundering their money or giving logistic assistance”

EFE

