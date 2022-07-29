Murcia once again has an official point of sale in the center of Murcia, years after the closure of the club’s official store, near the legendary Cine Rex. Now, in the premises located on the ground floor of the Hispania Building, Real Murcia has its second establishment after the one in operation at the Enrique Roca Stadium. One of the busiest areas of the capital of Segura, next to Gran Vía, is the headquarters of the new official point of purchase of the paprika entity.

The opening was massive, with institutional support from both the Municipal Council and the Autonomous Community. With President Agustín Ramos at the helm, the event was attended by sports director Manolo Molina, coach Mario Simón and players Armando Ortiz, Andrés Carrasco, Loren Burón and Pedro León. Representing the Consistory was the Councilor for European Programs, Municipal Initiatives and Public Ways, Juan Fernando Hernández, in the absence of Mayor José Antonio Serrano, who had been minutes before at an act of sponsorship of Real Murcia with a new company that joins the Project.

«It is a very beautiful and exciting day for Murcia. Once the team is ready, excited and going to become professional yes or yes, we needed a store at the level of other big teams such as Murcia, “said the president of Granada, Agustín Ramos.

Fran Sánchez, General Director of Sports, also valued the great pepper project: «In a very short time we are having important days for our club. Thanks to the Club Council for doing things right. The next few months will be crucial for the club, the city and for everyone. We are going to continue contributing with all our desire because the fans deserve it. The club, the city and the Region deserve that the Enrique Roca stadium host the 2030 World Cup.”

Armando Ortiz: “My dream is to finish my career here”



In addition, Captain Armando Ortiz attended the media. The midfielder positively valued that the club has kept the bulk of players that gave it promotion to the First Federation: “The group has started quite well. Maintaining the base from last year is a success, those who arrive know where they come from and work with enthusiasm. The project is very serious, with good training camps and positive steps are being taken for the club and the city, such as opening the store.”

Real Murcia always has to fight to be at the top, and in the locker room they are no strangers to it: «The objective is to try to be at the top. We are aware but realistic, it is difficult but we are here to fight for it. We want to give the club back where it deserves.”

Given the rumor of his departure, the Grana captain flatly denied it: «I have two years left on my contract, at no time has anything been said to me. I spoke with Manolo Molina and the coach, I don’t know where that comes from but my dream is to be here and finish my career at Murcia.”

Mario Simón spoke with the squad and informed them that there would be no problem materializing the team’s registration in the First Federation: «Yesterday the coach reassured us about the registration, there has been no stir in the locker room and nothing has been said».

Finally, he valued the arrival of Pedro León at Real Murcia: «He has given a leap in quality to the squad and the dressing room. Having someone like him helps, we know his trajectory and he has come in spectacular conditions. He is going to give us a quality leap to improve and fight for the objectives. We have to go step by step and start the competition.”