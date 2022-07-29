Ali Maali (Dubai)

Our national karate team won two gold medals in the Arab Championship currently being held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. The first gold was won by Marwan Al-Mazmi in the individual kata competition, and the second by Hawraa Al-Ajmi in the 50-kg competition.

The mission is headed by Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Badi, Assistant Secretary-General of the federation, and the international referee Jaber Al-Zaabi, coaches, Waheed Hosseini, Nader Beji, Nasser Hosseini and Torgay Yasil are among the mission team.

The delegation includes a group of male and female players, who are Marwan Al Mazmi, Youssef Faraidooni, Abdul Ghani Muhammad, and in the individual and group kata competitions, it also includes Ahmed Salem Basalib (-67 kg), Ahmed Jassim Al Ansari (- 75 kg), and Hawra Al-Ajmi (-50 kg). ), and Fatima Salem Khaseef (-68 kg) in the individual kumite competition.