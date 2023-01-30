The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the artillery installation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction

Russian troops destroyed a self-propelled artillery mount “Gvozdika” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson direction. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

He added that a depot with artillery ammunition of the Ukrainian military was destroyed in the same direction.