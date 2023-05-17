The government of Mexico recovered 65 archaeological pieces dating from the period prehispanic and that they were in the US city of San Diego, near the border between the two countries.

These valuable objects, which belong to different Mesoamerican periods, have been returned to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), according to an official statement.

The set of recovered goods includes pieces from various Mesoamerican cultures, such as the West, North, Northwest, Southeast, Central Highlands and Gulf of Mexico.

Among the outstanding objects is a vase with a pedestal-shaped support belonging to the Mesoamerican Classic period (100-900 AD), as well as a clay bowl or cajete dating from the Late Preclassic and Classic Mesoamerican periods (300 BC-AD 600 ).

The INAH, an entity dependent on the Ministry of Culture of Mexico, has announced that these pieces will be repatriated in the near future in order to be properly analyzed, preserved and disseminated.

The recovery of this archaeological heritage is a significant step in the preservation and study of the history and culture of Mexico.

During the delivery ceremony of the archaeological pieces, held at the Mexican Consulate General in San Diego, Consul Carlos González expressed his gratitude to the two US citizens who made the restitution of the objects possible.

“The action of these people sets an example that we hope will motivate the restitution of objects and assets of historical value that legitimately belong to Mexico,” the consul celebrated.

The repatriation of these archaeological pieces highlights the importance of collaboration between countries in the protection and recovery of cultural heritage, as well as the need to guarantee the preservation of these works for future generations and their adequate study and dissemination in the academic and public sphere. .