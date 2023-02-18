Rogov said that the Ukrainian military intensified the robbery of the population in the Zaporozhye region

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, spoke about the increased cases of robbery of the local population by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kiev. His words lead RIA News.

According to the official, the Ukrainian military, “posing as defenders, mercilessly plunder our land.” He added that residents understand the need to flee when they see the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Rogov noted that due to corruption in the Ukrainian army, a small part of the intended supply reaches ordinary soldiers.

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are gathering reserves on the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region. In his opinion, the reason for this may be the preparation for the offensive, or, conversely, the fear that the Russian army will go on the offensive.