Napoli continued to get out of the squadron, and crawl towards its first title since 1990, by defeating its host Sassuolo 2-0, in the opening of the twenty-third stage of the Italian Football Championship.

Coach Luciano Spalletti’s team owes its victory to the brilliant Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who scored the goals in the 12th and 33rd minutes.

It is the third match in a row in which the duo “Kafara” and Osimhen give Napoli the lead, as the Georgian gave him the lead in the two matches against Spezia and Cremonese “one score 3-0”, and the Nigerian added a double in the first match, and scored the second in the second before adding the North Macedonian Elif Elmas the third.

Kafara, who celebrated his twenty-second birthday last Sunday, raised his tally to 10 goals, with 11 assists in 19 matches he played so far in his first season in Serie A, and 12 with 14 assists in 24 matches, in all competitions.

Osimhen strengthened his lead in the top scorers ranking with his 18th goal in 19 games.

It is the 20th victory for Napoli this season, and the seventh in a row, since its only loss this season against Inter 0-1 in the sixteenth stage, so it strengthened its lead with 62 points, by 18 points temporarily in front of its closest pursuers, Inter Milan, the champion of the season before last.

The southern club is performing admirably this season in its continuous quest to win its third title in “Serie A”, and the first since 1990, when the late Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona led it to its second title in its history after the first in 1987.

Napoli prepared well for its trip to Germany next Tuesday to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Champions League final.

On the other hand, Sassuolo’s awakening stopped recently, and he suffered his first loss in his last five matches, after two resounding victories over Milan and Atalanta Bergamo and two draws with Monza and Udinese, so his score froze at 24 points in fifteenth place.