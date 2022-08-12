Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant may be mothballed due to shelling from Ukraine. This was stated by a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region Vasily Rogov.

“Soon Ukraine will not receive anything, because, of course, we will save the nuclear power plant, mothball it, bring the loads that we have to the liberated territories,” Rogov said on air “Russia 24”.

He noted that due to damage to power lines in the territories controlled by Ukraine, there will be problems with the supply of electricity.

Rogov also said that those involved in the shelling of the ZNPP had been identified. The attack on it was carried out from Nikopol with the help of a 152-millimeter gun.

“It has already been determined who clearly fired and hit. These are terrorists from the 44th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, militants [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky,” the council member noted.

Earlier, Rogov said that one of the shells of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived ten meters from the nuclear fuel storage site of the Zaporozhye NPP. According to him, non-critical damage was recorded at the station.

On August 11, the artillery of the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) fired at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), as a result of which the thermal power plant and the equipment of the cooling system pools were partially damaged.

On the same day, Rogov reported that three Ukrainian shells had hit the area where radioactive isotopes were located at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. He clarified that the radioactive background remains normal, no air pollution is recorded.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during a meeting of the UN Security Council that the Russian military is protecting the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), day after day, repelling attacks by Ukrainian militants on the facility. In his opinion, the withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) could turn into a disaster as a result of Kyiv’s use of the station for monstrous provocations.

On August 10, the head of the Energodar State Administration Oleksandr Volga said that damage to the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant during shelling by Ukrainian militants could lead to colossal radioactive contamination. According to him, there are plans to evacuate the population of Energodar in the event of an emergency at the power plant.

On August 8, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned that the situation around the ZNPP was becoming more and more dangerous. She noted that the actions of Kyiv endanger the population of all of Europe.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of civilians to the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decrees.

