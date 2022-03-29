These programs occupied an essential place in the memory of Egyptians throughout the past years. Most notably: “Amo Fouad”, “A Very Frank Dialogue”, “Boji and Tamtam”, “Kalam Men Dahab”, “Al-Masharati”, children’s cartoons, “Bakkar”, and others.

“Boogie and Tamtam”

The part of “Boji and Tamtam – My Love Is Egypt” will be shown within the “Maspero Zaman” map at 6.30 pm Cairo time, immediately after breakfast, to be repeated at 10 am.

And the first presentation of the work, was in March 1991, and it deals with a group of ancient and modern Egyptian landmarks, such as the pyramids of Giza and the Cairo Tower, as “Boji and Tamtam” accompanies their friends there, and they get acquainted with those landmarks, and it is directed by Mahmoud Rahmi, and written by Mahmoud Rahmi and Salah Jahin Shawky Khamis, and the heroes of the work are: Younes Shalaby, Hassan Youssef, Moawad Ismail, Amy Samir Ghanem and Hala Fakher, and other stars.

The famous cartoon series still flirts with the memories of the generation of the eighties and nineties as soon as it was shown, and it is still a source of attraction for many around the Ramadan table.

Variety Drama

The artistic map includes the religious series “The Messenger of Humanity” that will be shown at four o’clock in the afternoon, as well as a series of “Stories of the Noble Qur’an”, which is followed at 4.45 in the afternoon, and the famous series “One Thousand and One Nights” at 7.30 pm, and half an hour before it will be shown The channel Fawazeer “Nelly – Umm Al-Arif” at 7 pm.

The dramatic map also includes Fawazeer “Fatouta – Characters”, starring the late artist Samir Ghanem, and it will be shown at 8.30 pm, and the series “Ali Al-Zeibaq” starring Farouk Al-Fishawi, and it will be shown at 9 pm, and Sherihan’s “One Thousand and One Nights”, which is shown At 10 in the evening, the series “Heart of the World” at 12 midnight, and the series “Forsa Al-Omar” at 2 in the morning.

Program plan

“Maspero Zaman” announced its plan for the programs that will be shown, which are the “Situations – Anis Mansour” program, which will be shown at 3:00 pm, the “Grand Prize” program for which the journalist Jamal al-Shaer was famous, and it will be shown at 5.15 pm, and the “Grand Prize” program. “Khawatir Al Shaarawy”, presented by Sheikh Al Shaarawy, will be shown at 5.30 pm, and the program “Kalam from Dahab” presented by Tariq Allam at 10:30 pm.

great reaction

As soon as the Ramadan plan was announced, social media sites were filled with welcoming comments about the plan, and that it brings back memories of Ramadan in the past, and Dalia Mostafa wrote, “The only channel that will keep her working at home for the children and I am not afraid of a word or a disrespectful scene, seriously the whole family loves Maspero, a better time Channel and the most beautiful memories,” and Sajid wrote, “Every year, I and my children did not watch Maspero change the time of the best days.. Every year and you are all good.”

And Enas wrote: “Finally, praise be to God, the most beautiful channel that really feels Ramadan, and the best thing is that you will finally show Fawazeer Umm Al-Arif,” and Muhammad Fawzi wrote, “God is over the beautiful time.”

competitiveness

Art critic Magda Khairallah says that what the Maspero Zaman channel offers is a good case, and the channel has become an audience of different age groups, whether adults who watched these works at the time of their presentation and remember them again, or the new generations who watch it for the first time and feel a kind of fascination Because of the sobriety of the content that is presented, whether programs or dramatic content.

Khairallah added, to “Sky News Arabia”, that the channel is able to create a space for competition in light of the changes that occur in modern production tools that rely heavily on dazzling, but “Maspero Zaman” has the sobriety of content, its value and originality of creativity, and therefore it always finds Who follows it.

The art critic pointed out that the channel is also able to acquire a larger area from a professional marketing campaign that will make it a strong competitor to the technical platforms currently in the market, and this falls on the shoulders of officials in the Egyptian TV.