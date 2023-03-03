Directed by Mario Poggi and Leonidas Zegarra, it also featured the performance of Susy Díaz and Rossy War. It was considered one of the most extravagant films that Peruvian cinema has made. What is it about?

Before Judith Bustos became the tigress of the East, made her acting debut in a 2001 film directed by the controversial psychologist Mario Poggi and the B series film director, Leonidas Zegarra. The role she played was that of the journalist Magaly Medina.

In said film he shared the screen with the ex-congresswoman susy diaz and the singer Rossy War. Tigress herself was the one who surprised all her followers by revealing her stage as an actress through her social networks.

What was the movie in which the Tigress of the East played Magaly Medina?

The low-budget movie that introduced Tigress to the world of entertainment was “my crime naked“. As revealed by the artist herself, a year after her acting debut, the character with which she is recognized to this day, La Tigresa del Oriente, was born.

La Tigresa del Oriente shares her work as an actress. Photo: Twitter capture See also Melissa Paredes denies that Anthony Aranda is a careerist: "He is good and wonderful"

What is the movie about in which the Tigress of the East plays Magaly Medina?

Considered a crime drama film, it follows the story of psychologist Mario Poggi, who tells his life to technocumbia singer Rossy War. Sitting on a park bench, Poggi narrates when he wanted to save the city from a terrible serial killer who dismembered his victims after raping and killing them.