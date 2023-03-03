Real Madrid and FC Barcelona faced each other in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, and how could it be otherwise in a Clásico, the controversy was going to come, this time the controversy was going to come from an action between Vinicius Junior and Frenkie De Jong, in an action protested by both teams that ended with a warning for the Real Madrid player but could have ended with a card with a warmer tone.
It all started with a Frenkie de Jong who was running out of the Barça field when Vinicius ran into his path in an attempt to get the ball but grabbing the Dutch player from the culé team in a resounding way. The referee allowed it to continue until the struggle between the two prevented Frenkie from advancing.
At the moment in which the referee pointed out the infraction and showed Vinicius the yellow card, he reacted with repetitive protests with totally exaggerated gestures that could well have cost him the second yellow card and thus leave the locals with one less, but the The action stopped there and despite protests, Vinicius continued on the field.
