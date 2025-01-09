More than a third of Spanish consumers consider themselves vulnerableand concerns the dependence of consumers on offers and promotions. This is clear from the 2024 Purchasing and Consumption Habits Survey, carried out by the Participation Table of Consumer Associations (MPAC).

One of the most striking results is that the 39% of Spanish consumers, 6% more than last year, consider themselves vulnerable. Events such as the war in Ukraine and the consequences of the pandemic have seriously impacted the purchasing power of Spaniards, to the point that more than 1 out of 3 You feel in a vulnerable situation.

Most do not experience any particular sensation during the purchase, but those who do feel it allege uncertainty, frustration and anxiety as the most perceived emotions when consuming. This is an obvious consequence of the loss of purchasing power of Spaniards, as well as the continued rise in product prices: a perfect cocktail to fuel desperation when it comes to consuming.

In relation to the consumption habits of Spaniards, a 81% of those surveyed have been forced to change their consumption habits. The year 2022 was a turning point for the average Spanish consumer, motivated by the high inflation that the country suffered in that year. Eight out of ten consumers are eagerly looking for offers in establishments, after product price drops.









Likewise, the change in consumer habits has caused consumers to avoid more waste of food. This result responds to several causes: concern for the environment and the damage caused by waste, as well as economic awareness, with consumers increasingly aware of what products cost, as well as what it costs to waste them.

For MPAC, the dependency that continues to be identified with respect to promotions, offers or price reductions is very worrying. This year, new phenomena have been identified, such as verifying the quantity (in grams or deciliters) contained in the container to avoid phenomena such as reduflationthat is, the tendency for manufacturers to include less product in the packaging.

Communities with the most ‘deal hunters’

It is also curious to check which are the Autonomous Communities where consumers pay more attention to offers. According to the study, citizens of La Rioja, Castilla la Mancha and the Basque Country They are those who look hardest for promotions.

It is the most frequent habit in all age groups, which grows as the age of the respondent decreases. From the strip of over 65 years only 31% acknowledge doing so, while 41% of 18 and 35 years admits it as common practice, reflecting the economic difficulties of the younger group.

Likewise, it is interesting to see that those who have reduced their spending the most and look for promotions the most are those who only have basic studies. Those who avoid waste the most, on the other hand, are university students.