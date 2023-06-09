In Voronezh, a drone with explosives crashed into a residential building, three people were injured

In Voronezh, on the morning of June 9, a drone loaded with explosives, shot down by an air defense system, crashed into a residential multi-storey building. The information about this was confirmed by the governor of the region Alexander Gusev, specifying that the drone crashed on Belinsky Street, not far from the city center.

Three people were injured – they were cut by glass fragments

According to Gusev, three people were injured by glass fragments. They refused hospitalization.

Ten apartments were damaged. As a result of the incident, the load-bearing wall on the second floor of the house was also destroyed. Governor Gusev said that he had given the first instructions to provide assistance to the residents of the damaged house.

Related materials:

“They will be provided with support, the details of which will become clear after a more detailed study of the consequences of the incident,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The management company RIA Novosti reported that the house was damaged from the outside between the second and third floors – the apartments and the office center were damaged.

Damage between floors is also visible in eyewitness footage.

Drone crash caught on video

The footage shows that the drone flies over the city, after which it suddenly loses altitude and crashes into a residential building.

According to preliminary data, the drone flew towards the Baltimore military airfield, but was knocked off course.

The Kremlin called the incident an attack on civilian objects

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was aware of the attack.

“We know, we see reports that he was shot down, in fact, probably, an already shot down drone hit,” he said, noting that special services were working on the spot to clarify the details.

Peskov also called the incident an attack by Kyiv on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

Previously, drones attacked three Russian regions in one day

On the night and morning of June 2, drones attacked the Smolensk, Kursk and Kaluga regions, as a result no one was injured.

In the Smolensk region, two objects of the fuel and energy complex in the villages of Peresna and Divasy were attacked, critical damage was avoided. Gas and oil refinery stations were hit.

In Kursk, the air defense system shot down eight drones. After the incident, damage was recorded in the entrance of a multi-storey building and in several other private houses. Local residents spoke of three explosions and a bright flash.

In the Kaluga region, a drone crashed in the Kirovsky district – local residents heard explosions. As Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported, the device fell and exploded in the forest, economic facilities and residential buildings were not damaged.