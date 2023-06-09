The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and an image from May Alejandro Martínez Vélez – Eur (Europa Press)

He kangaroo check that the Government of the Community of Madrid approved in the middle of the electoral campaign will benefit families that earn up to 90,000 euros or more, according to has advanced the SER chain and collect the bases of the aid. The subsidy programme, endowed with a two million euro budget, establishes a per capita family income of up to 30,000 euros. As this figure is the result of dividing the total income of a family by the number of its components, couples with one child who earn up to 90,000 euros, and large families with three children who earn up to 150,000, will be eligible to receive the aid. A model that the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has already followed for her controversial scholarships to study non-compulsory education (Preschool, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training) in pure private centers. In this case, with a novelty: up to 4,000 euros per year from the kangaroo check They will be distributed “in order of entry” of the requests, that is, prioritizing whoever requests it before compared to whoever has less money. In the case of scholarships for private centers, applicants with lower incomes are prioritized.

More information

Eligible expenses are those intended for hiring household employees to care for children under 12 or under 18 with disabilities, as well as other relatives with disabilities or dependents who live at the same address, “with the aim of facilitating the reconciliation of work and family life”. The eligible period will be the year prior to the application. The Administration will have four months to resolve, and if it does not respond, the request will be considered rejected, despite the fact that Ayuso promised in the campaign that administrative silence would have positive effects.

With a budget of two million euros, it is foreseeable that this aid will reach at least 500 families. However, not all will receive the same money. Thus, those whose per capita income is less than 20,000 euros will receive one hundred percent of the subsidy (4,000 euros). And those with a per capita income of between 20,000 and 29,999 euros will reach 60% (2,400 euros).

The Basque Country, Murcia, Extremadura and La Rioja are already executing similar proposals, according to the Community of Madrid. In the case of Madrid, the initiative bears the signature of the Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, and is articulated through the payment of an amount equivalent to the Social Security contributions paid by the employer (with an increase of 25%).

The Government did not publicize this aid when it approved it at the press conference after the meeting of its Governing Council, and now justifies it as one more measure within the package promised by Ayuso to promote the reconciliation of family and professional life, and encourage birth.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.