The Ministry of Interior sent warning messages in various languages ​​to mobile phones, calling for people to avoid places of valleys, water pools, and flowing floods, to take caution while driving vehicles, to reduce speed, and to adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities.

The message arrived in various languages ​​on mobile phones, accompanied by a warning sound to draw the recipient's attention.

The Ministry of Interior also published video clips on social media in various languages, and in sign language, to highlight the importance of taking caution during the rainy weather condition that the country is experiencing.