From: Robin Dittrich, Romina Kunze

The animal protection organization PETA is calling for an end to the depiction of animals in rides. And suggests original alternatives.

Munich – The self-declared goal of the animal protection organization PETA is to “help every animal have a better life,” as it says on the German homepage of the activist community. The aim was therefore to draw attention to grievances, for example through demonstrations in front of livestock sheds or with petitions for better animal husbandry. Partly blatant protests in German city centers are also attracting attention. The organization has also put German football to the test.

The organization also claims to have identified such a grievance at fairs and amusement parks. PETA argues that rides should not convey false values, especially to children. In a letter to carousel manufacturers, the American branch of the organization calls for animal figures to be avoided.

Brooms and spaceships instead of horses: PETA criticizes animal shapes in carousels – and suggests alternatives

This does not mean pony carousels, in which small, flesh-and-blood horses carry children around in circles on their backs. The organization took action against this several years ago. Now demands PETA USA also the end of porcelain animal figures in carousels. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) sees the problem as being that the use of artificial animals could create a distorted image in people.

PETA USA is committed to ending the use of animal figurines in rides

According to the animal protection organization, the production and sale of carousels with animal figurines normalizes the use of animals as transportation. Since, in their opinion, the animals would not enjoy it, carousel figures in the form of cars, airplanes, spaceships, bulldozers and other vehicles should be used in the future. Unusual designs such as shooting stars, rainbows or brooms could also serve as replacements.

The Dutch PETA shares this view. According to the news site ad.nl The animal rights activists called on the Efteling theme park to stop using horses and other animals on the carousel. “Amusement parks don't mean it that way, of course, but these carousels make children feel like it's normal to use animals just for our pleasure. We therefore join PETA US's call. It may be symbolic, but it has great value,” said Janneke Hogervorst, spokesperson for PETA Netherlands.

PETA demands: Children should not develop false ideas from animal carousels

Like the main organization on peta.org Further, animals are often exploited for rides and other forms of entertainment. These include camels, horses, elephants and dolphins, which, according to the animal protection organization, are “forced into submission”. Children in particular should not get the impression that such behavior is normal and therefore “respect and compassion for all living beings should be taught,” as stated in the letter to the carousel operator.

The call to stop the production and sale of animal carousels concerns Chance Rides. PETA hopes that an end to the animal carousels could trigger a domino effect at this manufacturer. Other well-known manufacturers such as Nabisco, Trader Joe's and Dukal Corporation could follow. A request from IPPEN.MEDIA to PETA Germany has so far remained unanswered.

Meanwhile, something is also moving in favor of animal protection at the federal level – but this could have consequences for consumers.

